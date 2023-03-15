Request Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.32 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $99.62 million and $3.32 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10057606 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,042,075.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

