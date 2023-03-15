Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for eMagin Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of eMagin in a research report issued on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for eMagin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for eMagin’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of eMagin stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. eMagin has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $91.52 million, a PE ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in eMagin by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in eMagin by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

