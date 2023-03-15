Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for eMagin Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of eMagin in a research report issued on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for eMagin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for eMagin’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of eMagin stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. eMagin has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $91.52 million, a PE ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 1.92.
eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.
