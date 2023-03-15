Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Profound Medical Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Profound Medical from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Profound Medical stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $210.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Profound Medical by 657.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 896,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 778,386 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 33.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,766,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 439,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 759.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 280,832 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 648,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 207,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

