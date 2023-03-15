Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.55 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $36.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 174,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,821.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,821.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 181,508 shares of company stock valued at $252,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

