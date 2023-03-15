Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vermilion Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif expects that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VET. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.18.

TSE:VET opened at C$18.36 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.49 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.31. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

