Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

ALDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th.

ALDX opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 203,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

