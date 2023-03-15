Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mesoblast Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mesoblast in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mesoblast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mesoblast’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 1,068.42%.

MESO has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

MESO stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $476.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

