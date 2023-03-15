Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Protara Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.11. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 46.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,684,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engaged in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

