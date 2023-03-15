Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Protara Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.
Protara Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.11. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics Company Profile
Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engaged in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.
See Also
