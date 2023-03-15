Research Analysts Set Expectations for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.86) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 7,329.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

VRDN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

VRDN stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $812.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.95. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,857,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,676. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

See Also

