Research Analysts Set Expectations for Waldencast plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WALD)

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waldencast in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waldencast’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Waldencast’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Waldencast Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. RPO LLC raised its holdings in Waldencast by 865.6% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 619,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 555,292 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Waldencast during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Waldencast by 160.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,998 shares in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
