Research Analysts Set Expectations for Waldencast plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WALD)

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waldencast in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waldencast’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Waldencast’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Shares of WALD stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. Waldencast has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. RPO LLC raised its holdings in Waldencast by 865.6% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 619,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 555,292 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Waldencast during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Waldencast by 160.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,998 shares in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

