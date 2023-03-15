Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$70.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.43.

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE QSR opened at C$83.56 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$60.37 and a 52 week high of C$92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.33. The firm has a market cap of C$25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 5.443353 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.732 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.37%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

