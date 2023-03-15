Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,970 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Loews by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 258,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 562,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 254,589 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 249,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Loews Stock Performance

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of L opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

