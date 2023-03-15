Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 3,140 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,755 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,594 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 372.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $27,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,135,301 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCM opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.50, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas purchased 71,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. Barclays raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

