Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 926 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

IART stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

