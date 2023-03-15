Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 965.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 38,272 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $2,016,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,378,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,603,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $134.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.23.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.