Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of ICU Medical worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 210.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 134.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $155.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.07. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $251.73.

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

