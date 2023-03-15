Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 95.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $197.64 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $214.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.06.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

