Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.33 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $133,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Insider Activity

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,693. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.