Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.49 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in CarMax by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in CarMax by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,586,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

