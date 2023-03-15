Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SWK opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $151.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

