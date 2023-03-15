Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 121,651 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 65.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,645,000 after purchasing an additional 915,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Textron by 36.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,636,000 after purchasing an additional 890,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after purchasing an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at about $33,249,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 2,973.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TXT opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

