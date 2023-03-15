Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.14% of CNX Resources worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 37.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 388,776 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 19.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,761,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 283,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CNX Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,186,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,723,000 after purchasing an additional 283,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.32. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.