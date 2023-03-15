Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Visteon worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 71.4% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,797,000 after acquiring an additional 465,712 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth about $41,453,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 436.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 276,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 546,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after purchasing an additional 140,743 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.64.

Visteon Trading Up 3.7 %

Visteon Profile

NASDAQ VC opened at $160.86 on Wednesday. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

