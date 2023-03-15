Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in GATX were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GATX by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.63. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

