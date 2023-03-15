Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Federated Hermes Trading Up 3.2 %

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

