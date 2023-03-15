Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 3,767 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 361,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $1,664,000. Natixis bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

