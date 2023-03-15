Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,036 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradyne Price Performance

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $105.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

