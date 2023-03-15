Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,109 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of EnerSys worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter worth $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in EnerSys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 35.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in EnerSys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

