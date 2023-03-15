Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,564 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,057,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 84,762 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,709,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,284,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,403,000 after buying an additional 94,328 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CATY. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

