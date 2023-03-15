Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 22,442 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,442 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.12.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $307.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.63 and a 200-day moving average of $345.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

