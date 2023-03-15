Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 47,531 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,531 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,838,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,442,000 after buying an additional 2,577,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,978,000 after purchasing an additional 708,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of JHG opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

