Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 551 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,865,000 after buying an additional 376,964 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,027,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after buying an additional 51,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 163.37%.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.