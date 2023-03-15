Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 658 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $94.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

