Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 816 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

