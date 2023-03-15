Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $3.47 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $3,204,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,336,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,311,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $164,649.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,846,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $164,649.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,846,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $664,628.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,310. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

