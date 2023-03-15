Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

