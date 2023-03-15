Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.10. 245,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,272,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Specifically, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,553,134 shares in the company, valued at $31,777,121.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 702.95%. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 821.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading

