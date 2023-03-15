Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) PT Raised to C$3.00

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.00.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Rubellite Energy stock opened at C$2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. Rubellite Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.35.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.