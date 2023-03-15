Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $49.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.59) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.57) to €21.00 ($22.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Trading Up 1.2 %

Ryanair Company Profile

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $91.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.45.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.