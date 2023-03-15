Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $1.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

