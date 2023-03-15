Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 132,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 944,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Joshua H. Bilenker acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 258,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 101,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 154,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 54,376 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

