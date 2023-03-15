SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Up 24.8% in February

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SemiLEDs Stock Up 0.9 %
LEDS opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
