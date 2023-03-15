SenesTech (SNES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SenesTech Price Performance

NASDAQ SNES opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

Recommended Stories

