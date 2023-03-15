Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SXT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after buying an additional 219,834 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 97.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 161,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 135,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $8,840,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

