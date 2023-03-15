Shawcor Ltd. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shawcor in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shawcor’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shawcor’s FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCL. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.57.

About Shawcor

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$11.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.57. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$4.44 and a 52-week high of C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$820.64 million, a PE ratio of -44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

