Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Rises By 7.4%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of ADM Tronics Unlimited stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of -0.09. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use, non-toxic composite fabricating resin, non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products.

