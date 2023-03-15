Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Declines By 5.1%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

AGPPF stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $149.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

