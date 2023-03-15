Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Increases By 8.7%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,849,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 9,981,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108,490.0 days.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aroundtown from €3.10 ($3.33) to €2.90 ($3.12) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

