Short Interest in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Grows By 24.8%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 83,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

BGB opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

