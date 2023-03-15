Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Rises By 25.0%

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 959,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,569,000 after acquiring an additional 634,671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,722,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,844,000 after buying an additional 523,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,333,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,489,000 after acquiring an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,847,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,895,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,640,000 after purchasing an additional 85,930 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

BEP stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

